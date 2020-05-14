Shelburne Library News

May 14, 2020 · 0 Comments

GREAT NEWS: Shelburne Public Library is the 2019 TD Summer Reading Club first place Award winner again! We are thrilled with the announcement by the National Library and Archives, that YOUR library has been awarded first place for the 2019 TD Summer Reading Club program. This is a prestigious award in Canada judged amongst all libraries large and small who participate in the summer reading program and is accompanied by a monetary award of $8000.

What makes this even more remarkable is that we have been awarded this recognition for the second time (2016); have achieved second place and honourable mention previously. This is a proud moment for everyone: our Board, our great team and you, our participants and all our patrons and community who support us. This year, it will be a challenge as we run the program online. Watch for the registration announcement in early June

We hope you are all still keeping well!

Despite the ongoing health situation, we are keeping busy so that when we re-open we will be ready!!

If you are not able to log in to e-resources, because there may be a fine on your account because you have not been able to return materials, please let us know immediately at info@shelburnelibrary.ca. Those fines etc., are all computer generated but will be removed once we are aware of them. As we have stated, do NOT worry about renewals or fines during these times but be aware the computer might still be working behind the scenes totally unaware of the COVID virus!!

Shortly we expect to re-open our dropbox but please wait for that announcement on our Social Media. We will need to ensure all safety protocols are in place.

Great Divide Trail Challenge

Some of our steppers are so dedicated, not only are they making sure to take their dogs for extra-long walks, but they’ve also pulled out the treadmill from retirement! You can send your step counts in to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca on Saturday mornings to make sure they are counted before we update our leaderboard!

Teen Scene

This week we’re challenging Teens to write a short story using either of a library after dark, a favourite movie theatre, or a forest as the setting, and then creating characters to go in it! We can’t wait to read and share your short stories. Submissions can be shared to our social media pages, or sent to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca if you’d prefer to remain anonymous!

Children’s Programs

Sleepy Story Time LIVE is on our social media pages. We will be streaming every Monday and Friday evening at 7:00 pm.

Each Tuesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm we will be streaming ‘Tween the Page Book Club Live from Facebook and Instagram. Holes by Louis Sachar, will be finished this week and we will asking our Tweens to choose a new book with their vote. Watch for the choices. If you miss the stream – no worries! We are posting our readings on our YouTube page. Visit our Facebook page to grab the link.

Wednesdays we post a brand new LEGO Build Challenge online!

Interested in keeping up to date with the Children’s Library? Email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will sign you up to our email list.

New Books

Ordering is still ongoing and we have completed the adult and YA selections and now well into our children’s books. Yeah. Lots of fun selecting and looking forward to those big boxes coming in.

