Toronto Raptors back practicing, will other teams soon follow suit?

May 14, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It’s going to be lonely on the court during practice, but at least they are getting out there.

The Toronto Raptors will be starting to practice after the province announced it was easing restrictions on Ontario’s professional sports teams subject to municipal guidelines.

Franchise officials said they will make practice facilities available to players starting on May 11.

It won’t be much of a team practice though. There is only one player allowed on the court at a time – and one coach.

The NBA is allowing four-man groups on the court.

“We are pleased to see professional sports teams take a leading role in producing new rigorous protocols to keep their athletes safe, while allowing them to train in a voluntary and individualized manner,” said Lisa MacLeod, provincial minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries.

While practice is now being allowed, the Raptors won’t see a big return to the court. Around half the players on the roster are scattered around the U.S.

If those players who are abroad return, they will have to undergo a 14 day quarantine as mandated by the federal government for those crossing the border.

Currently there has been no suggestion from either the League or the Raptors organization indicating those players must return.

Since most sports take their cue from the professional leagues and rules and regulations trickle down the minors, it could be that local leagues may soon get the go ahead to start practices in at least a limited form.

That will rely heavily on the decision of municipalities to start opening some sporting venues.

Whiles most indoor locations like arenas will most likely be off limits for several months, there is now a chance that some outdoor venues like baseball diamonds and soccer pitches will get the green light to open.

Most likely there will be social distancing rules that must be adhered to when in the parks.

If the Raptors have started their practice, hopefully local sports clubs will get the thumbs up in the coming weeks to get some kids back in the parks and active.

Readers Comments (0)