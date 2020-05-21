OPFL makes decision to cancel all spring/summer football activities

May 21, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written by BRIAN LOCKHART

For many Shelburne area athletes, getting out on the gridiron during the summer was great physical activity, and a way to participate in a tough but satisfying sport.

Shelburne players usually joined the Orangeville Outlaws as a way to participate in football.

In fact, many players came to play for the Outlaws from several towns in the region, and as far away as Owen Sound.

However, football players will have to find another sport this summer.

Outlaws Club executive and players received the news on Tuesday, May 19, that the Ontario Provincial Football League has cancelled the spring and summer season.

The League posted a news release on Tuesday stating: “The Ontario Provincial Foot League, after reviewing the Province of Ontario Health Statements and Guidelines, those of the municipalities represented throughout the province, and the Club representatives has made the difficult decision to cancel activities related to the operation of a 2020 spring / summer football program.”

The statement went on to say the OPFL is keeping with one of the founding principles of the organization which is, “to act on the best interests of what is best for the player. The player will be at the forefront of all league actions.”

Club executives from teams around Ontario have been working together over the past several weeks trying to figure out the best course of action for both their own organizations as well the League to find a way to get the sport up and running this year.

However, the League decision means that football clubs cannot hold practices or games and there will be no schedule for this season.

The decision also means Club executive will not be able to hold meetings, at least in person, to discuss club activities or future plans.

The Outlaws had already started pre-season indoor training when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the training sessions.

The Outlaws were looking forward to a successful season with many experienced players moving up the ranks to bolster the older divisions.

The Orangeville organizations has divisions for kids from the Atom level right up to the Varsity division and has several championship teams in the record books.

