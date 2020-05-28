Hockey Canada provides update on state of summer activities

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With hockey players around the nation wondering when and if hockey practice and tryouts will resume, many are trying to keep fit with summer time activities that will provide some exercise and physical conditioning.

Dedicated players, especially those at the Junior level and up, have taken up a regimen of dry-land training to keep in shape and keep their skills sharp.

Currently there are no hockey activities taking place any where around the country.

Clubs cannot meet for any kind of practice or tryouts. That includes club executive who can only plan for next season through social media type meetings.

All sports venues have turned off their ice makers and arenas are idle.

With all that has happened, it is a waiting game for hockey clubs around the country to see when they can start to resume activities.

Hockey Canada, the governing body for the sport, issued a statement regarding the current status of the sport in the nation.

“As provinces and territories phase in a plan to re-open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are questions about when hockey will return, and how it will look when it does,” the statement said. “Hockey Canada and its members are diligently working on a multifaceted return to hockey plan that will happened when, and only when, provincial and territorial governments and health authorities deem it safe to do so.”

The plan includes everything from health and safety regulations to communications, season structure, customer engagement and national teams.

Hockey Canada said the plan is to continue at different speeds and different times across the country based on direction from health authorities.

The game ‘will look different,” according to the statement, however it did no elaborate on how different it will be.

Many Junior level players have taken up running or following a work-out regimen prescribed by coaches so they will be ready and in shape when the season gets underway.

However, practicing hockey skills with a ball on pavement isn’t quite the same as using a puck on ice or practicing skating drills.

For now, players just have to wait it out and see what the plan is for the 2020 / 21 season.

