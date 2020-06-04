Shelburne Vets lacrosse team awaiting direction from OLA

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Ontario Lacrosse Association – the governing body for the sport in the province – has mandated that all in-person activities are prohibited until after July 1, however that doesn’t mean lacrosse teams will be back on the floor any time soon.

Even if restrictions on playing the sport are lifted, they won’t have any place to play.

Most municipalities across the province have stopped accepting booking of facilities at least until September and there is a reasonable chance that date may be extended further.

Even if facilities open in the fall, lacrosse clubs across the province won’t be able to play at that time as most venues will be putting in the ice to get ready for hockey season.

The Shelburne Vets Lacrosse Club runs a series of divisions from paperweights up to the Midget division.

There has been no activity with the Club since March when the OLA made the decision to postpone or cancel all lacrosse training and meetings.

Only two sports – tennis and golf – have been given the green light in Ontario to proceed with club activities.

However sports which include close contact between players, and that includes lacrosse, are a ways off from being back in operation.

“We are presently awaiting word from the OLA who have extended again their decision until June 15, with a final of July 1, as deadline for any lacrosse to happen,” said Shelburne Vets club president Barry Trood.

As with most sports, rules and regulations are made in the big leagues and information and new procedures trickle down to the minors who generally follow suit.

“The Canadian Lacrosse Association has cancelled all national box lacrosse championships for this season already,” Mr. Trood explained. “The Major Lacrosse League (Senior A), Senor B, and Junior C have already cancelled their season. Zone 8 minor, which is the Guleph Kitchener Brantford area, have also cancelled as well. I personally don’t see any season happening this year but we are awaiting an official word from the OLA.”

Even if restrictions are lifted, the very nature of arenas in Ontario will put any lacrosse activity on the back burner as far as sports go.

When, and if, things are up and running again after the summer, the arenas teams play in will have ice in the them meaning there would be a lot of competition for any venues suitable for lacrosse practice and training.

With September being the traditional start for hockey, and many lacrosse players also play hockey, the transition to winter sports will likely see the lacrosse season have an empty record book this year.

Junior level lacrosse has already been cancelled this year and will hopefully get back up and running for training in the winter months prior to the 2021 season.

