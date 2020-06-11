Cubs going back into hibernation as NDBL cancels 2020 season

June 11, 2020

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Cubs won’t be on the diamond this year after the North Dufferin Baseball League cancelled the entire 2020 season.

Citing health concerns, as well as the fact that many diamonds simply won’t be available for booking, League executives made the decision to pull the plug on the season after a meeting on June 4.

The Cubs have a senior team and a junior squad in the NDBL.

“The difficult decision was made to cancel all competitive competition in the League for the 2020 season which includes both senior and junior division play,” the League said in a statement issued on June 5. “The League has a responsibility to help protect the health of our players, coaches, umpires, spectators and their families. It is also evident the restrictions and logistics of operating a competitive and meaningful season are no longer favourable to our member clubs. However, the Executive will consider allowing practices and exhibition games using Baseball Ontario guidelines and insurance coverage when it is permitted by Baseball Ontario. We understand our member clubs and players will be disappointed not playing the sport we love, however, it is the right time to make this decision to allow for our players and families to plan other activities as restrictions begin to be lifted.”

Most municipalities have stopped booking parks and sport venues through to September, meaning that if the League had decided to put a schedule together, they probably wouldn’t have had a place to play.

It is possible that they League may put together a year-end tournament once ball parks are again allowing teams to play.

The Senior Cubs have been a mainstay in the League for years. The Junior formed a team a few years ago when midget players became old enough to field a team.

The diamond in Mansfield will most likely have to wait for another year before the sound of the bats cracking and cheers from the fans will be heard.

