Mansfield baseball waiting for new guidelines

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

While some sports leagues have cancelled all summer activities for 2020, Ontario Minor baseball is still hoping to get out there although there will probably be some new guidelines for any games that take place.

“Baseball Ontario remains committed to the safety of the baseball community,” Baseball Ontario said in a statement. “At this time and based on the guidelines of the provincial government and public health authorities, the suspension of all in-person baseball programs remains in effect through June 15, 2020. We will be providing an update on the work the Safe Sport Committee is doing to prepare return to train / return to play guidelines.”

The statement goes on to warn that any baseball activities on local diamonds will be subject to municipal and provincial regulations. Those regulations may vary from different jurisdictions.

“It is important that everyone be well versed on the local directives as they take priority over any recommendations or guidelines from Baseball Ontario.”

The Ontario Baseball Association originally postponed early season tryouts prior to May. The temporary cancellation of all baseball activities was extended.

Currently the OBA has set June 15, as the date where baseball activities may start up, however that date could be pushed back even farther.

Players can get some training in as the use of batting cages is now allowed. Teams still cannot meet or practice on local diamonds.

The Mansfield Minor Baseball Association which has divisions ranging from T-ball up to Midget levels is keeping their players and families informed of the situation.

“At this time, our province’s state of emergency has been extended to June 30,” the Association said in a statement. “The baseball diamond in Mansfield is closed, and Baseball Ontario has extended their suspension on baseball until June 15.”

The Association said they are waiting for Baseball Ontario to release the return to play guidelines.

The current postponement of activities affects thousands of baseball players across the province.

