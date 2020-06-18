‘Have Your Say’ on Shelburne Police Service

Written By MARNI WALSH

A new survey initiated by the Town of Shelburne on June 9 is a “component of the information provided to Council” as they continue to consider police servicing options for the Municipality.

The survey results, and all comments received, will be provided to Council with the July 13 staff report.

The second OPP costing proposal presentation to Council is confirmed for June 22, . Town of Shelburne CAO, Denyse Morrissey told the Free Press “delays in timing for the OPP costing presentation,” originally scheduled for May 2020, were due to the restrictions of COVID-19.

“As of June 12, 2020 about 214 surveys had been completed,” says Ms. Morrissey. According to the June 8 staff report, the OPP is presenting the costing proposal, virtually, at 6:30 p.m. on June 22. A Q&A with the OPP will also be held in a virtual meeting on July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the CAO, the June 8 staff report provided a summary of the second OPP costing process and key dates. It also referenced the March 9, 2020 staff report on the OPP costing process.

“The options for Council are remaining with the Shelburne Police Service or accepting a proposal from the OPP and having the OPP provide policing services to the Town of Shelburne,” says Ms. Morrissey. “Council has six months from the date of the OPP presentation on June 22 to provide a response to the OPP or by December 22, 2020.”

Residents of Shelburne and the surrounding area may express their opinion and “have their say,” on Police Services for the Town of Shelburne, by participating in this easily accessible and short survey at: www.haveyoursayshelburne.ca/.

