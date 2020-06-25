CDDHS students recognized by staff in Royal Recognition awards

June 25, 2020

Written By PAULA BROWN

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) held its Royal Recognition 2020 awards on Monday (June 22), celebrating recipients of the Stronger Together Award and Tom Egan Community Service Award.

“We just felt it was really important to still recognize them and let them known that even though we can’t see them, we know they’re there and we do recognize what they do,” said Jane Godbold, a teacher at the school. “It’s a really important way to finish the school year.”

The small ceremony was held outside of the local high school and recognized recipients Ashana Smith for the Stronger Together Award, and Laura Wagstaff for the Tom Egan Community Service Award. Both awards were presented by Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson.

The first award that was presented in the small ceremony was the Stronger Together Award, donated by Deputy Mayor Anderson, which is given to a student that works to build and establish connections between student groups, individuals and the community as well as promoting collaborative events, diversity, and education.

Ashana Smith, a grade 11 student, was recognized for her work as a member of One Voice One Team at CDDHS, as well as being a part of the Dufferin County’s recognition of Black History Month, the raising of the Pan African Flag and the high school’s Black History Assembly.

“It feels very honouring and I’m very grateful that I’ve been chosen because it’s definitely something that I’m very passionate about,” said Smith after receiving the award.

Deputy Mayor Anderson, who has worked with Smith on several of the aforementioned projects, said Smith had done tremendous work and he was not surprised to be handing her the award.

Laura Wagstaff, a grade 12 student, was the recipient of the Tom Egan Community Service Award, donated by the Egan Family. The award honours late Shelburne Coun. Tom Egan, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 64. Wagstaff was recognized for her involvement as co-president of the CDDHS Athletic Council, band and as a student leader at the school, as well as her community service at the food bank, tutoring, and volunteering as an active member of her church.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of skills and talents and I just always want to give those back wherever I can and help out whatever ways I can,” said Wagstaff.

Anderson also spoke about Wagstaff’s community involvement, commending the “fantastic job” she has done and continues to do in the community through volunteering.

The Royal Recognition awards also recognizes students that make a difference in the school community, inside and outside of the classroom. Students are considered from criteria that includes inspiring and encouraging others, promotes a respectful atmosphere and contributing positively to the community.

Each year three student from each grade are nominated and recognized for their contribution. Recipients of the 2020 Royals Recognition included Skylar Semple, Soha Soliman, and Evan Tomlinson (grade 9); Matthew Cameron, Hailey Hewitt, Asonya Wellesley (grade 10); Tiara McKenzie, Janine Beckford and Annie Cameron (grade 11); and Dashon Baptiste, Emily MacDonald and Samantha Mallette (grade 12).

