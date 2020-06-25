General News

Board hopes to hire new fire chief by July 31

Written By PAULA BROWN

Shelburne could have a new Fire Chief in place by the end of July as the Shelburne District Fire Board is down to shortlist of candidates. 

“We’re just down to the shortlist now, and we haven’t had an opportunity yet to get back together again to go over the shortlist, and that won’t happen until July 3,” said Coun. Walter Benotto, who serves as chair of the local Fire Board. 

From the shortlist of candidates, the committee plans to look at the top three candidates to interview for the position. Assisted by Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Clayton, the Fire Board makes the final decision in the hiring process, which is comprised of two members of each municipality serviced by the department – Shelburne, Amaranth, Melancthon, Mono and Mulmur. 

Former Shelburne Fire Chief Brad Lemaich announced back in May that he had been hired as the new Fire Chief in the Town of Tillsonburg, marking his last day on June 5. The Shelburne Fire Department is currently being over seen by Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Clayton. 

In the posting for the position it notes that the Fire Chief will oversee the current roster of 29 volunteer firefighters. Benotto says that the responsibilities for position are expected to be the same as when Lemaich held the role. 

Benotto says the Board hopes to hire a new fire chief by July 31. 



         

