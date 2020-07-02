Shelburne finds new dispatcher for local fire department, transition coming soon

Written By MIKE BAKER

The Town of Orangeville has secured a new dispatcher for the municipality’s fire service.

The Orangeville Fire dispatch service is switching from the Orangeville Police Service to the Tillsonburg Fire & Rescue Service’s communications centre on July 27, in a move that will save the Town approximately $60,000 per year.

Currently, OPS provides all dispatch services for the local fire department, however, with the Town expected to transition its policing services to OPP by Oct. 1, they needed to secure a new dispatcher. The OPP does not provide dispatch for any service other than the provincial police force.

The Shelburne and District Fire Department, which services Grand Valley, Mulmur and Melancthon, have also reached an agreement to have Tillsonburg Fire & Rescue take over its dispatch service.

“Tillsonburg provides fire dispatch for the Towns of Ingersoll, Kincardine, Tiverton, Lucknow, Elmwood, Walkerton, Hanover, Fort Erie, Chippewa’s of the Thames and Elgin County (excluding the City of St. Thomas) for a total of 25 stations,” said Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown. “This is a professional service headed by former Shelburne Fire Chief, and new Tillsonburg Fire Chief, Brad Lemaich. We are in very good hands.”

According to a post made by Mayor Brown on his social media channels, the contract will run until July 2023, with an option to extend for a further two years.

The Town is asking any resident or business owner whose property is monitored by an alarm system to notify the organization of the change in emergency dispatch phone number. The new number is 519-842-3229. For alarm testing, call 519-842-2481. All emergency calls will still be reported using 911.

For additional information or questions, contact the Orangeville Fire Service administration at 519-941-3083 ext. 6521.

