Special Council meeting a no-go in Amaranth

July 2, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

A special council meeting, called by Amaranth Deputy Mayor Chris Gerrits to discuss flying the Pride flag in Amaranth, was a no-go last week after three of the municipality’s elected officials failed to show.

The special meeting was scheduled to be done electronically through Zoom at 12 p.m. on Friday (June 26). Deputy Clerk Nicole Martin did a roll call for councillors, which determined that quorum for the meeting was not met, with Gerrits and Coun. Gail Little as the only attendees. Amaranth Mayor Bob Currie did not respond to the request for the meeting, after previously refusing to hold it. Coun. Heather Foster and Coun. Mark Tjissen did not attend the meeting, both unable to due to prior arrangements.

Required to go for 30 minutes, the meeting was adjourned at 12:35 p.m.

The meeting was intended to put a motion to the floor requesting a vote by council in favour of having the Pride flag raised at town hall. Although the flag cannot be flown as there was no vote, there will be one on display at Amaranth Town Hall.

Readers Comments (0)