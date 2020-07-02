Shelburne Library News

Your Shelburne Library is available for curbside pickup! We are ready to serve you by offering you the opportunity to place holds and have the materials packaged and available for your reading enjoyment!

Curbside Pick-up Hours: Tuesday- 12-4pm, Wednesday- 12-4pm. Thursday- 2-6pm, Friday- 12-4pm, Saturday- 12-4pm

How to Participate: Step One: Go online to www.shelburnelibrary.ca & click on Our Catalogue to place your holds. If you need your login information or other assistance, call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will help!

Step Two: Staff will prepare your holds and call you to book a pick-up appointment.

Step Three: Come to the library at your designated time; your holds will be in a bag, outside the main door, labelled with your last name.

Other Programs: Check out Beanstack our new Summer Reading Challenge platform for children, teens AND adults. Register at https://shelburnelibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app. Start now for a summer of reading fun and adventure

Online Resources: Our online resources are still available 24/7! This week, challenge yourself to check them out—you could find a new recipe, a new book, or even a new language.

New Books: New books are coming in weekly! Remember, you can place a hold on these books and pick them up curbside.

Fiction: 500 miles from you by Jenny Colgan, Age of death by Michael J. Sullivan, Always the last to know by Kristan Higgins, The bake shop by Amy Clipston, Catherine house by Elisabeth Thomas, Daddy’s girls by Danielle Steel, Dance away with me by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, Daughters of smoke and fire by Ava Homa

