Shelburne Soccer forced to cancel 2020 season, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Soccer is the latest sport to throw in the towel for the 2020 season.

The Shelburne Soccer Club has announced that there will be no house league or rep soccer taking place this summer.

The Club had originally planned to start playing after July 1, when it was predicted local parks would again be open for activities.

However, since then, the Club had to reconsider their options for getting kids back on to the soccer pitch.

“For the past three months, the executive have been weighing options on how we would be able to play,” said Club president, Chris Valade, in a statement. “We have exhausted all possible options which include, but were not limited to, the following: playing a shortened season once fields were opened; playing additional nights to make up games; extending our season into October to allow for a complete season. All options were discussed, and unfortunately with the field restrictions being extended by the Town of Shelburne to July 20th, physical distancing protocols, as well as the many other restrictions set in place by the Government of Ontario and Public Health boards, this was an indication to us that a season, even a truncated one, would not be able to proceed. We had to make this decision for the safety of the players, coaches, officials, and parents.”

The Club is now providing refunds to those who paid fees for the season. They are also offering credits toward next season.

Shelburne soccer usually has around 400 registered players every year.

While soccer fans and players will be disappointed, they aren’t alone.

Pretty much every organized summer sport has been put on hold this year. That may extend into the winter months as well.

Several municipalities are currently decided if they are even going to put ice in their hockey arenas this fall.

