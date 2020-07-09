Local pair spreading joy through the community via Cupcakes from the Heart

Written By PAULA BROWN

Two local businesses have found their own unique way to honour the Shelburne community members, launching a new partnered initiative Cupcakes from the Heart.

“We decided to do a partnership where we are honouring people that are stepping up to the plate and doing something special in our community. With COVID-19 ,and with everything else happening within our community, we wanted to step up and do our part” said Claire Knight, a real estate agent at Go With Crowe and one of the organizers of the initiative.

The eight week initiative, which started back on May 18, is a partnership between local businesses Go With Crowe and Sadie’s Sweet Boutique. The initiative looks to recognize local heroes, volunteers, neighbours or friends by handing out delicious cupcakes.

“Every Saturday we honour somebody within the Shelburne community who has gone above and beyond to help others, or has gone above and beyond to do something within the community specifically,” said Knight.

Recipients of the sweet treats are nominated through comments on social media posts and through emailing Knight. The recipient is then chosen from a small committee.

“Everything from businesses, pharmacists, and people that are slow within their own businesses in the Shelburne area that are doing something that’s giving back to the community,” said Knight. “The people that are just everyday citizens that are doing special things to try and make people’s lives better, whether it’s a food bank, making masks, or whatever.”

Knight estimates that there have been 120 nominations in the weeks since the initiative started.

“We have been absolutely inundated with nominations, to the point where we actually had to put together a nomination committee the second week,” said Knight.

Previous nominees include the first recipient AJ Cavey, Andrea Davis, Gavin Whitten, Ardith Dunlop, Austin Lethbridge, Randy Narine, Amber Kinsley, and Sanjay Lekhi.

Cupcakes from the Heart honoured Lesa Peat, the president of Shelburne’s Legion on Saturday (July 4), who was recognized for her dedication and support to veterans and seniors in the community.

“I was humbled and honoured to hear this, to have them do it,” said Peat while receiving the cupcakes.

Cupcakes from the Heart is now entering the final week of the initiative.

