CDRC staff prepping swimming pool for summer fun

July 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Inflate your water wings and get your beach towel out of that back room closet – the pool at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex is being prepped to open for some summer fun.

It may be a late start for outdoor swimming this year, but after some debate it was decided to go ahead and get the water ready for visitors who want to beat the summer heat with a dip in the pool.

The pool is expected to open for the public on July 13, however there will be a few changes for visitors this year.

If you want to swim at the pool, you should come prepared.

Change rooms will not be open to the public so make sure you arrive ready to go directly into the pool.

There will also be a limit on the number of people allowed in the pool area to keep in line with social distancing protocols.

“We are hoping to open by July 13,” explained Emily Francis, recreation program coordinator at the Recreation Centre. “We haven’t decided on the number of people allowed in the pool yet. We’re still in the process of getting through everything and finalizing those numbers. Change rooms won’t be available but there will be access to the washrooms.”

Swimming lessons will be available this summer with limitations.

“We are hoping to run swimming lessons but they will look a little bit different than in the past because we can’t have big groups any more and we have to allow for six feet between people,” Emily explained. “We’ll have private and semi-private lessons as well as small groups.”

If you do decide to go for a dip, you will have to access the pool directly at the side gate. Visitors will not be allowed to enter the Recreation Centre through the front doors.

Several municipalities around the region have already opened their pools to the public while others have made the decision to keep their pools closed for the summer.

