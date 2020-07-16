General News

Shelburne Council declares March 17 as ‘Essential Worker Day’ within town

July 16, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

Shelburne council has official marked March 17 as essential workers day in the town. 

Coun. Lindsay Wegener brought a motion forward during the Town council meeting on Monday (July 13) to acknowledge the dedication and personal sacrifice Shelburne essential workers have provided to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the acknowledgment, March 17 in Shelburne will officially be declared as essential workers day. 

“It’s just honouring those that put forth the support for the rest of us and at the same time potentially put their lives and their family at risk in order to facilitate the rest of us,” said Coun. Wegener, talking to the other councillors. “I just wanted to acknowledge them.” 

Coun. Walter Benotto seconded the motion that declared the day.

“I agree totally with Lindsay it is very important that we acknowledge those that have worked,” said Coun. Benotto. 

Coun. Benotto also spoke about his own personal connection to the essential workers that have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking about a family member that worked at the long-term care home Dufferin Oaks. 

Dufferin Oaks is one of the two long-term care homes in Shelburne that declared an outbreak of coronavirus back in May. Status numbers from May 25 show that six staff members and four residents at the long-term care home were confirmed positive for having the virus. The six staff members made full recoveries, while two of the residents overcame the virus, with two passing away. 

“They should be acknowledged for what they have done and what they have put themselves forward for,” said Benotto. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local Council votes unanimously to disband Shelburne Police Service & bring in OPP

Written by PAULA BROWN Shelburne Town Council voted unanimously in favour of bringing OPP in to police the community during a special Council meeting on ...

Shelburne Council’s comments in decision to disband Shelburne Police Service

By: Paula Brown Shelburne Town Council voted unanimously for the disbandment of Shelburne Police Service (SPS) in a special council meeting on July 15. Each ...

Taste of Africa and the Caribbean comes to Shelburne via new store

Written By PAULA BROWN Shelburne residents will now be able to get African Caribbean food with the opening of a new grocery store in town.  ...

Alexander Maycock will make 2nd appearance at world games

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART Noted local cross country skier, Alexander Maycock, will represent Canada at the 2021 FISU World University Games in Lucerne, Switzerland from ...

Seeback responds to $343 billion deficit, talks rural broadband

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL “While many Canadians have benefitted from the COVID-19 programs, countless Canadians continue to be forgotten in the Liberals’ COVID-19 Economic Response ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support