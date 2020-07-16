Shelburne Council declares March 17 as ‘Essential Worker Day’ within town

Written By PAULA BROWN

Shelburne council has official marked March 17 as essential workers day in the town.

Coun. Lindsay Wegener brought a motion forward during the Town council meeting on Monday (July 13) to acknowledge the dedication and personal sacrifice Shelburne essential workers have provided to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the acknowledgment, March 17 in Shelburne will officially be declared as essential workers day.

“It’s just honouring those that put forth the support for the rest of us and at the same time potentially put their lives and their family at risk in order to facilitate the rest of us,” said Coun. Wegener, talking to the other councillors. “I just wanted to acknowledge them.”

Coun. Walter Benotto seconded the motion that declared the day.

“I agree totally with Lindsay it is very important that we acknowledge those that have worked,” said Coun. Benotto.

Coun. Benotto also spoke about his own personal connection to the essential workers that have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking about a family member that worked at the long-term care home Dufferin Oaks.

Dufferin Oaks is one of the two long-term care homes in Shelburne that declared an outbreak of coronavirus back in May. Status numbers from May 25 show that six staff members and four residents at the long-term care home were confirmed positive for having the virus. The six staff members made full recoveries, while two of the residents overcame the virus, with two passing away.

“They should be acknowledged for what they have done and what they have put themselves forward for,” said Benotto.

