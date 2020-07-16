Shelburne Public Library News

July 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Your Library is available for curbside pickup! We are ready to serve you by offering you the opportunity to place holds and have the materials packaged and available for your reading enjoyment! Call 519- 925-2168 Tuesday to Saturday 12-4 pm

Adult Summer Reading Challenge

Many of you completed the Lingo Learner badge last week by learning basic Pirate on Mango Languages. You have a few more days to complete this week’s World Traveller badge! We look forward to your answers for that badge!

Great Divide Challenge

Despite the heat, our top steppers for last week were: Nancy Kratky (189,656), Debra Keefe (171,556), and Marie Burnett (103,265)

Teen Scene:

The first week of the TSRC 2020 is over, and we were very excited to see all of the vessels you have selected for your Time Capsules. Each week the Beanstack app will allow you to complete a new badge associated with the creation of your time capsule. If you haven’t already, this week’s task requires some thinking and reflecting on your part, so login to Beanstack and see what questions you’ll have to answer!

Our most popular books read by TSRC participants this week come from the Hunger Games series, which isn’t all that surprising now that Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been released! Watch our catalogue and place your holds once it becomes available!

Online Resources

Our online resources are still available 24/7! This week, challenge yourself to check them out—you could find a new recipe, a new book, or even a new language!

Make sure you receive our Newsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca

New Books

New books are coming in weekly! Remember, you can place a hold on these books and pick them up curbside at your library

Fiction:

All we left behind by Danielle Graham

American royals by Katharine McGee

A burning by Megha Majumdar

The choice by Gillian McAllister

Deadly encounter by DiAnn Mills

The death of Jesus by J.M. Coetzee

Deep in the Alaskan woods by Karen Harper

The delightful life of a suicide pilot by Colin Cotterill

If it bleeds by Stephen King

The Jane Austen society by Natalie Jenner

Killing with confetti by Peter Lovesey

Non fiction:

Atomic spy: the dark lives of Klaus Fuchs by Nancy Thorndike Greenspan

The book of Rosy by Rosayra Pablo Cruz

Braised pork by An Yu

Rage against the minivan by Kristen Howerton

The Rebel Mama’s handbook for (cool) moms by Aleksandra Jassem

Regrow your veggies by Melissa Raupach

The shapeless unease: a year of not sleeping by Samantha Harvey

Take back the tray by Joshna Maharaj

