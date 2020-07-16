Shelburne Public Library News

July 16, 2020 · 0 Comments
Your Library is available for curbside pickup! We are ready to serve you by offering you the opportunity to place holds and have the materials packaged and available for your reading enjoyment! Call 519- 925-2168 Tuesday to Saturday 12-4 pm
Adult Summer Reading Challenge
Many of you completed the Lingo Learner badge last week by learning basic Pirate on Mango Languages. You have a few more days to complete this week’s World Traveller badge! We look forward to your answers for that badge!
Great Divide Challenge
Despite the heat, our top steppers for last week were: Nancy Kratky (189,656), Debra Keefe (171,556), and Marie Burnett (103,265)
Teen Scene:
The first week of the TSRC 2020 is over, and we were very excited to see all of the vessels you have selected for your Time Capsules. Each week the Beanstack app will allow you to complete a new badge associated with the creation of your time capsule. If you haven’t already, this week’s task requires some thinking and reflecting on your part, so login to Beanstack and see what questions you’ll have to answer!
Our most popular books read by TSRC participants this week come from the Hunger Games series, which isn’t all that surprising now that Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been released! Watch our catalogue and place your holds once it becomes available!
Online Resources
Our online resources are still available 24/7! This week, challenge yourself to check them out—you could find a new recipe, a new book, or even a new language!
New Books
New books are coming in weekly! Remember, you can place a hold on these books and pick them up curbside at your library
Fiction:
All we left behind by Danielle Graham
American royals by Katharine McGee
A burning by Megha Majumdar
The choice by Gillian McAllister
Deadly encounter by DiAnn Mills
The death of Jesus by J.M. Coetzee
Deep in the Alaskan woods by Karen Harper
The delightful life of a suicide pilot by Colin Cotterill
If it bleeds by Stephen King
The Jane Austen society by Natalie Jenner
Killing with confetti by Peter Lovesey
Non fiction:
Atomic spy: the dark lives of Klaus Fuchs by Nancy Thorndike Greenspan
The book of Rosy by Rosayra Pablo Cruz
Braised pork by An Yu
Rage against the minivan by Kristen Howerton
The Rebel Mama’s handbook for (cool) moms by Aleksandra Jassem
Regrow your veggies by Melissa Raupach
The shapeless unease: a year of not sleeping by Samantha Harvey
Take back the tray by Joshna Maharaj
