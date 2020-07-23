General News

Shelburne man facing drug trafficking charges

July 23, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

A 26-year old Shelburne man and a 16-year old Melanchthon teen are facing charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation by Caledon OPP. 

Executing a search warrant for a residence in Shelburne on July 16, officers seized what was suspected to be cocaine, a cutting agent, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. A pickup truck was also seized by officers. 

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) led the investigation with the assistance of Dufferin CSCU, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Shelburne Police Service. 

Cory Stoneham, 26, from Shelburne is charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking and the possession of proceeds of property by crime under $5000.

A 16-year old Melanchthon teen is charged with possession of a cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both will appear in an Orangeville court room on Sept. 14. 

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. 



         

