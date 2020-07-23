Dufferin Waste Services launches new ‘Sort It Out’ recycling campaign

July 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

Dufferin County Waste Services has launched a campaign, Let’s Sort it Out, to raise awareness on commonly misplaced items that are found in the blue box.

“Residents are one of the most important parts of a successful recycling system,” said Scott Burns, Director of Public Works for Dufferin County. “Everyone’s commitment to properly sorting materials into the blue box, green bin, and garbage helps our program to be environmentally conscious while also being cost effective and efficient.”

The campaign will start on Monday, July 27 and will highlight one item each week to provide education on how to sort it in waste bins, and why it is not accepted in Dufferin County’s blue box program. Last summer Dufferin Waste had another program where they distributed over 4,500 door hangers in residential areas to provide feedback and education on items found in resident’s blue boxes to help properly sort misplaced items.

“Misplaced materials like plastic bags and facial tissue in the blue box are ultimately sorted and removed as contamination at recycling facilities, then disposed of as garbage,” said Burns. “This comes at a price and can also impact commodity sale revenues that our program relies on to help offset costs.”

During the campaign last summer data was collected that showed that the top five misplaced items that were found in blue boxes included plastic bags, take-out containers, and coffee cups which fall under garbage; paper towel, napkins, tissues (green bin); and un-rinsed containers for recycling.

“The County’s online Waste Guide and the Dufferin Waste app can help to answer questions about where to put an item,” said Burns. “Acceptable materials can occasionally differ between municipalities, due to recycling facilities or availability of markets, and it’s important to know what goes where in Dufferin.”

The campaign will begin on July 27 and can be followed on Join in Dufferin and on Dufferin Waster social media accounts. For more information on the program you can visit www.dufferincounty.ca/waste.

“The Let’s Sort it Out campaign is aimed to help us all further refine our efforts at the curb. Every bit helps,” Burns said.

Readers Comments (0)