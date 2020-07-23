Orangeville & District SPCA facility closed for a month for urgent renovations

Written By MIKE BAKER

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre will be temporarily closed until August 24 as it undergoes a variety of renovations.

The building, located at 650 Riddell Road in Orangeville, is scheduled to receive necessary renovations to its HVAC system. All animals in the centre have been transferred to other SPCAs and humane societies in the area, where they will continue to be cared for and offered up for adoption.

As the local SPCA also takes care of all animal-related services for the Town, temporary measures have been put in place to ensure services are uninterrupted during the facility’s closure.

All calls relating to stray animals, both during and after business hours, will be redirected to the Ontario SPCA Provincial Education & Animal Centre in Stoufville, who will then coordinate with Orangeville-based staff members to ensure a timely response. Residents are being asked to continue to direct any inquiries relating to stray animals to the Orangeville & District Animal Centre line at 519-942-3140, or by emailing orangevilleaco@ontariospca.ca.

Anyone looking to reclaim a lost pet will be able to contact the SPCA and arrange for a staff member to collect the pet and transfer it back to Orangeville. Residents will not be required to travel to the Stoufville facility, where lost animals will be temporarily housed.

Any injured or sick domestic animals picked up by SPCA staff will be taken directly to a veterinarian for assessment, and, if required, transported to Stoufville for further care. Injured or sick wildlife will be taken to a local vet, and then transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation centre. Requests to pick up dead animals will still be handled by local SPCA staff on a case-by-case basis.

For more information on the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, visit ontariospca.ca/Orangeville.

