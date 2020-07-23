Shelburne Library News

July 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Have us curate a selection of books today and try our curbside pickup.

Your Library is available for curbside pickup! We are ready to serve you by offering you the opportunity to place holds and have the materials packaged and available for your reading enjoyment! To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

How it works -Curbside Pickup

Step One: Go online to www.shelburnelibrary.ca & click on Our Catalogue to place your holds. If you need your login information or other assistance, call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will help! You can also now order books via our email or by telephone! Email info@shelburnelibrary or call 519-925-2168

Step Two: Staff will prepare your holds and call you to book a pick-up appointment.

Step Three: Come to the library at your designated time; your holds will be in a bag, outside the main door, labelled with your last name.

Curbside Pick Up appointments:

Tuesday 12pm-4pm, Wednesday 12pm-4pm, Thursday 2pm-6pm, Friday 12pm-4pm, Saturday 12pm-4pm

Online Resources

From ebooks to learning a new language, we have reliable resources accessible via your library card, available to you 24/7! Need a library card or assistance accessing any of our digital resources? Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will help!

Don’t know where to start? This week our Adult Summer Reading Challenge tasks you with downloading a magazine using the PressReader app, which houses thousands of magazines in many languages! Just show us which magazine you picked and we will give you the secret code to unlock your Magazine Machine badge on Beanstack!

Two exciting resources to explore

Make sure you receive our eNewsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca

New Books

New books are coming in weekly! Remember, you can place a hold on these books and pick them up curbside at your library

Fiction:

Devoted by Dean Koontz

The Persuasion by Iris Johansen

Her last flight by Beatriz Williams

Summer darlings by Brooke Lea Foster

Lake life by David James Poissant

The Mist by Ragnar Jonasson

People of the canyons by Kathleen O’Neal Gear & Michael W. Gear

If I were you by Lynn Austin

On Ocean Boulevard by Mary Alice Monroe

Non fiction:

The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart Johnson

Heida by Steinunn Siguroardittir

Countdown 1945 by Chris Wallace

