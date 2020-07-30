Locals enjoying some fly fishing at popular Pine River spot

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

For local anglers, the Pine River provides a combination of running water and a small lake for different types of fishing.

The Pine River Provincial Fishing Area in Mulmer is a hidden gem of nature surrounded by trees on all sides giving the impression you are in a more remote location than you really are.

The lake was created by a dam at the east end of the park. At the west end of the park, the Pine River flows into the lake with a good current creating running water.

Stocked with 10,000 brook trout in 2018, there are still plenty of fish in the water as well as other species who hide among the reeds and submerged logs.

While some anglers prefer a standard reel with bait or a lure, others find the area perfect for fly fishing.

Fly fishing relies on a different type of reel, weighted line, and intricately crafted lures that are designed to look like a winged insect.

The fly lure lands on the water and gives the impression of an insect in distress in the water – the perfect snack for a hungry fish.

The heavier fishing line allows the angler to cast out onto the water. At the end of the line is a nearly invisible filament that leads to a small fly lure.

Local resident Darin Holmes arrived at the park with his fly fishing kit with hopes of reeling in a big one, although he said if he didn’t catch anything it was still a good day to be out in nature.

“I’m fishing for pretty much anything that will strike,” Darin said. “Usually I catch Rainbow when I fish up river. It’s faster flowing water. Down here, (on the lake) you’ll get brook trout and the occasional bass. I fish all kinds. I’ve got fly reels, spinning reel, and two or three big down riggers.”

Darin said he has returned to fishing after being away from the sport for six years due to job obligations.

“The main difference with fly fishing is your fly is so light you can’t actually cast the fly. In order to cast, the weight of the line is what you’re actually casting. There’s three different kinds of line. There’s a forward weighted line, centre weighted line, and a rear weighted line. River fishers normally use forward weighted line. This line is weighted for 65 lbs. There’s a joint where there is a mono-filament line attached to the fly. There’s usually five or six feet between the end of your casting line and where the fly is.”

Like many fly fisherman, Darin makes his own lures.

“It’s an art form for many guys,” he explained of the workmanship that goes into created lifelike flies from different materials.

The Pine River Provincial Fishing Area is somewhat off the beaten path in Mulmur.

It is accessed from River Road but you’ll have to watch for the sign to find the narrow entrance.

The area provides a good opportunity for canoeing, kayaking, and of course fishing.

