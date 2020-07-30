General News

Temporary lane closures on Main Street as road undergoes reconstruction

July 30, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

A part of Main Street (Hwy. 89) in Shelburne will be condensed to one lane for three days, with repaving operations set to finish the ongoing road resurfacing construction that has been occurring for the last month.

Starting on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 a.m. the repaving construction will go until July 31. Main Street, between the Hyland Village subdivision and Adeline Street, will be reduced to one lane. Street parking from Gordon Street to approximately 30 m east of Adeline Street will also be temporarily eliminated during the construction days.   

“We will make all efforts to minimize inconvenience to those affected,” said a release from the Town of Shelburne. 

The construction is part of a project to widen the roadway to include a turning lane for the Hyland Village subdivision and to repave work from a sewage line put in last year. 

Jim Moss, Director of Development and Operations in Shelburne said that he does not foresee any more backup for traffic than has already occurred during the last month of construction. 

The lane closure will go back and forth between eastbound land and westbound lane, with temporary traffic light set up to help direct traffic through the construction zone. 



         

Categories

