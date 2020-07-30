Council approves $113,285 work plan for well testing in community

Written By PAULA BROWN

Shelburne Town Council approved a work plan to complete necessary additional monitoring to two wells in town that will cost $113,285 plus tax.

PW1 (well one) and PW3 (well three) both underwent rehabilitation work in May 2020 to determine the condition of each well and to improve the well’s supply of water. According to the report addressed in a recent council meeting, the wells are currently offline due to their existing conditions, but test results following the rehabilitation showed sustainable flow for well one, and well three returning to its original rate of flow.

“What was noted during the evaluation of the wells, is both well pumps are insufficient,” said Jim Moss, Director of Development and Operations, while introducing the report.

Both pumps for well one and well three have been approved for replacements, but a 72-hour pumping test, which includes pre, during, and post monitoring, is needed for the wells before they can be turned back on. Previous tests similar to the one needed were done in Shelburne in October 2016 and March 2017.

“Without well one or well three we’ve already started to get into short water supply issues with respect to summer time use,” said Stephen Burnett, the principal engineer.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conversation and Parks (MECP) has guidelines and policies that recommend that a municipality is able to meet the maximum day demand for water supply in the community if one well is offline. The report states that Shelburne, with both wells offline, does not meet the criteria from MECP.

In the report it was also noted that well three may be considered a Groundwater Under the Direct Influence of Surface Water (GUDI). Tests will have to be run to determine the status and treatment to the water supply may be required.

“There is currently no treatment at PW3 and therefore PW3 cannot be put back online without confirming of its GUDI status and any corresponding treatment requirements,” said Burnett in the report.

The work plan and costing to go ahead with the tests required to turn both wells back on was approved by council.

