Hospital reopens collection of clinics as part of recovery plan

Headwaters Health Care Centre is continuing to gradually reopen services to the local community.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Ambulatory Care Clinics at Headwaters hospital are reopening in a “gradual way”. The clinics that are restarting in this phased approach include Infusion, Plastics clinic, Fracture clinic, Minor Procedures, Nephrology, Diabetes, Occupational Therapy, Pre-Operative, Anesthesia, Musculoskeletal, Surgical and Telemedicine. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of these programs have been offered remotely, via phone and the Ontario Telemedicine Network.

The plans for reopening the Ambulatory Care clinics follow a four-week schedule, which hospital staff say will be reviewed on a weekly basis by the facility’s relaunch committee. While some clinics will return to regular hours, others will operate on a reduced schedule. As well, capacity in some of the clinics may be reduced “to ensure the safety, patient care and equity in a safe environment for staff and patients”.

Headwaters hospital closed most of its non-essential, non-emergency clinics and programs back in March. Six weeks ago, on June 15, the hospital started the gradual resumption of surgical services. Then, on July 7, Headwaters President and CEO Kim Delahunt revealed essential visitors, to patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital, would be welcomed back for the first time since March 19.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding from patients and essential visitors, and for the diligence of our staff and physicians,” said Ms. Delahunt. “This pandemic has affected us all, and safety is our top priority in all of our decisions.”

Doctor’s offices throughout the community have been provided with a step-by-step guide to discuss with patients preparing for an appointment at Headwaters. Patients are asked to self-monitor prior to their appointment. If they have any symptoms, or fall into a high-risk category, they are required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to visiting the hospital.

Regardless, all patients and visitors will be screened upon entry to Headwaters. Should anyone fail that screening process, they will be refused entry and will need to make alternate arrangements for their clinic appointments, or visits. All patients and essential visitors are required to wear a mask when on-site. A face shield will be provided for anyone who is unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.

For more information, visit www.headwatershealth.ca.

