Shelburne Public Library News

August 6, 2020

Have us curate a selection of books today and try our curbside pickup! We are having great success and demand for our curbside pickup so please call or email us today to avail yourself of the unique book selection bags we can curate for you.

We are ready to serve you by offering you the opportunity to place holds and have the materials packaged and available for your reading enjoyment! To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests. Curbside Pickup- Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and let us assist you through the process

Online Resources

From ebooks to learning a new language, we have reliable resources accessible via your library card, available to you 24/7! Need a library card or assistance accessing any of our digital resources? Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge

This week we are challenging you to find a new author to love using Novelist! You can find Novelist on our Online Resources page. Pro tip- Once in Novelist, search an author you already know and love and under the search results you’ll notice an “author read-alikes” link, which will provide you with a list of authors similar to one you already love! You can even take it a step further and place a hold on a book by this new author to see if you’ll enjoy it! Just email us or tag us on our social pages to show us your new author.

Teen Scene

Our Teen Take & Make of the week is a DIY stress ball, and you can find the how-to video on our YouTube channel if you want to make it alongside us!

This week Teens are also challenged to find a new author to love using Novelist, so we are really looking forward to seeing the authors discovered by our Teens!

New Books

Fiction

Afterland by Lauren Beukes

The ultimate betrayal by Kat Martin

1st case by James Patterson

The shadows by Alex North

The palace by Christopher Reich

Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne evolution by Brian Freeman

The two Mrs. Carlyles by Suzanne Rindell

The geometry of holding hands by Alexander McCall Smith

Non fiction:

Truth be told by Beverley McLachlin

Blue collar ca$h by Ken Rusk

The best rotisserie chicken cookbook by Toby Amidor

Your brain on food by Uma Naidoo

Clean: the new science of skin by James Hamblin

