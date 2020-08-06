Provincial sports association on the lookout for ‘outstanding’ coaches

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Coaches Association of Ontario is looking for nominations for a new award to honour coaches.

The 2020 Coaching Excellence Awards will recognize outstanding coaches as determined by players and others in baseball.

The Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards are handed out annually to ten exemplary coaches across Ontario to celebrate and recognize coaches for the integral role they play with their teams, sport, and community.

Selected coaches are recognized during National Coaches Week on September 19- 27, 2020.

This year, the Coaches Association has partnered with Hydro One to award one coach with the Hydro One Safe Play Award.

Hydro One is committed to giving back to the communities where their employees live and work. Their community investment program builds safe communities across Ontario by focusing on safe play.

Hydro One recognizes that coaches play a big part in teaching kids how to play the game safely.

The Safe Play Award recognizes one outstanding coach committed to promoting safety with their teams and community.

This award will recognize a coach who practices positive, inclusive, physically and emotionally safe sporting activities through their leadership role.

Nominations are currently being accepted for this award.

Committee members are looking to recognize a coach who has included safety as part of their practice when working with a team.

That could be a coach who leads safety workshops, positively reinforces concussion protocols, or implemented new safety programs to keep their team safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nominations are open for coaches in any sport in Ontario.

You can nominate a coach on-line by visiting the Coaches Association website at: www.coachesontario.ca and clicking on Safe Play Awards.

Nominations are open until August 10.

