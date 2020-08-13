Ralph Snyder named Shelburne’s new fire chief, 20-year vet excited to take on new role

The Town of Shelburne will soon be welcoming its new Fire Chief as the Fire Board hires veteran firefighter Ralph Snyder to take lead of the department.

“I’m very excited to join the Shelburne Fire Department,” said Snyder speaking with the FreePress. “I’m looking forward to a new community and working with a very small tight knit group of firefighters.”

Snyder will step into the role as Shelburne’s second full-time Chief, an experience that is not unknown to him, having previously been appointed the second full-time Fire Chief at the Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Department in 2014.

While Snyder will admit that former Shelburne Fire Chief Brad Lemaich, has a “fairly good size set of shoes to fill”, he also said that stepping into the department and into what Lemaich had organized during his time at the Shelburne Fire Department will be fun.

An almost 20 year veteran, Snyder started his career in firefighting in 2001 as a volunteer at the Everett Hall in Adjala-Tosorontio – two weeks before 9/11. During his time as a volunteer firefighter, Snyder also worked at the Honda Plant in Alliston as a millwright. On why he wanted to start a career as a firefighter Snyder said, “service and to give back to the community and help people. I have an agricultural background and community was always important and giving back, serving the community and helping people is always been something I’ve done.”

Over the years he learned and worked his way into being the second full-time Chief at the Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Department, replacing retiring Chief Wayne McIsaac. Snyder was let go from his position as Chief of the Fire Department back in April.

“It has been my privilege to serve the resident of Adjala-Tosorontio for 19 years. I have never abused that that privilege and never will. I will continue to respect the residents of Adjala-Tosorontio, particularly regarding non-disclosure and non-disparagement.”

Originally not looking for a new job, Snyder said he investigated the Shelburne Fire Department after Lemaich informed him that he would be leaving.

“I thought it was a really good fit for me as a fire chief and I decided that I was going to go for it,” explained Snyder. “Once I decided to go for it, I went to work and now I’m here.”

Counc. Walter Benotto, who sits as the Chair of the Fire Board in Shelburne was part of the hiring process for Snyder. Speaking with the FreePress, Benotto said that Snyder scored the highest in the testing portion of the hiring process, and was impressive in the interview stage.

“You’ll see that as a firefighter he has a lot of experience,” said Benotto.

Much like Shelburne, Snyder’s previous fire department operated on volunteer firefighters, but was based out of two halls rather than one.

“Shelburne is run out of all one hall and a very tight knit group of people because of that, I think,” said Snyder.

And how does he feel joining the close group at the Shelburne Fire Department?

“There’s always a sense of intimidation when you start a high profile job like this,” said Snyder. “I’m quite sure that I will fit in with the group.”

Chief Snyder will start at the Shelburne Fire Department on Sept. 1 and will reside in the Shelburne area.

