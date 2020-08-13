Peter MacKay makes campaign stop in Dufferin-Caledon

Written By MIKE BAKER

Conservative leadership frontrunner Peter MacKay has vowed to work alongside Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback to bring even the most rural of areas of Canada into the 21st century, by improving high-speed internet nationwide.

Speaking at a campaign event in Caledon on Saturday morning, Mr. MacKay expressed his belief that the federal government needed to “embrace technology in ways that we have never done before” if Canada is to emerge favourably from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are the jobs of the future. We have some of the greatest minds, greatest entrepreneurs, and greatest opportunities, who have left for better opportunities overseas,” Mr. MacKay said. “As part of that recognition and promotion of technology, we need to have high-speed internet everywhere. We need to reach into the most remote parts of Canada to see that they are connected, not only for business purposes, but for health purposes, mental health purposes and to establish greater communication nationwide.”

Mr. Seeback has been quite outspoken in recent months, discussing the issue on several occasions with the Free Press. Since his election last fall, he says he’s heard from dozens of residents who have complained about the lack of quality internet options in rural areas of Dufferin County and Caledon. It’s a problem, he says, is all too common in other parts of the country too.

To that effect, he has been working alongside his colleagues within the Conservative caucus to establish something of an action plan to bolster internet services in areas that are currently underserviced. The key, he feels, is promoting more competition within the internet service provider industry.

“Almost all the government funds are accessed by the large telecoms. And by doing that, you drive out the smaller internet service providers from their ability to compete, and to also provide broadband services in rural communities,” Mr. Seeback previously told the Free Press. “We have to redesign those programs really for the benefit of smaller and regional internet service providers, because they’re the ones that are actually trying to expand their services across rural municipalities.”

Locally, Wightman Communications has been working to bridge the infrastructure gap in parts of Dufferin County, announcing back in June it planned to invest $56 million to bring “next-generation” internet services to Orangeville. The company specializes in providing fibre optic internet to small communities such as Arthur, Fergus, Listowel and Hanover. It’s this type of investment that Mr. Seeback feels the federal government should be encouraging, and assisting with, across the country.

It has now been five years since Mr. MacKay stepped away from the federal political arena, choosing not to seek re-election in 2015 after previously serving six terms as a Member of Parliament, starting back in 1997. He spoke openly about his concern over the direction the country is headed, particularly the economy, and felt he could no longer sit back and watch when he feels he can make a real difference, and help to get Canada back on track.

“Some issues are very important to me, and a big part of why (I’m running for leadership). I’m talking justice, and national security issues that deal very much with Canada’s place in the world,” Mr. MacKay said. “We have the lowest number of deployed troops right now that we’ve had in decades. We’re really pulled away from some of the traditional relations, and traditional positions we have previously taken on the global stage.”

He added, “I have concerns for the country my children are going to inherit, and everyone’s children are going to inherit, with massive debts. I have concerns for issues that go to the very core of our country’s future. For prosperity, and for opportunities that should be there in a country as great as ours.

“Crucially though, I fear we have too much corruption and mismanagement now at the very centre, and in the highest office of our government,” Mr. MacKay continued.

As one of the founding fathers of the Conservative Party as it stands today – Mr. MacKay was a key component of the merger between the old Progressive Conservative Party and Canadian Heritage Party in 2003 – Peter feels he has a responsibility to step up at a time when the Tories are in disarray, after current leader Andrew Scheer expressed his desire to step down in Dec. 2019. He committed to staying on until the Party was able to select a new leader, with Conservative members having the option to vote for their preferred option up until Aug. 21.

Joining Mr. MacKay on the ballot is Durham MP Erin O’Toole, Hastings-Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan and Toronto-based lawyer Leslyn Lewis.

Having served for nine years as the Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party, working closely alongside former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, from 2004 to 2015, Mr. MacKay feels he’s the right candidate to unite the party ahead of the next federal election, slated to take place on, or before, Oct. 16, 2023.

“The key word is unite. We have to stay tight as a party. We know what happens when we fracture. We lived through that period in the 90s, when our party really fractured,” Mr. MacKay said. “Uniting the Conservative Party, for me, is essential not just for our party’s interest, or partisan interest, but essential in terms of offering Canadians an alternative in the next election. That goes to the essence of unity in Canada, and address the feelings and sentiments in many regions right now who feel like Ottawa has forgotten them.

He continued, “We need to remember the lessons of the past, and ensure we keep our Conservative values front and centre. That’s very important as we try to get to a place where we can present ourselves as a government in waiting.”

The most important way to make that presentation, Mr. MacKay feels, is by talking about his platform – essentially, a roadmap to recovery following the incredible expense of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The key cog is what he calls the “eight-point jobs plan for Canada”.

“After human health, people’s attention has turned very quickly now to economic health. Capitalizing on our natural resources, most notably our agriculture and energy sector. Getting those products into the global market will help to stimulate our economy quickly, and we can do it,” Mr. MacKay said. “With the proper infrastructure, and certain changes or reversals of positions our current government has taken, Canada can capitalize on many opportunities in the global market for food and for energy.”

He spoke of the need to stimulate the nation’s manufacturing sector, believing there is a “huge appetite” amongst Canadians to buy locally-sourced and locally-made Canadian goods. This in turn would provide the small business community the shot in the arm it needs to recover after a rocky year to date.

“We need to create a pro-business environment, and that means boosting consumer confidence and business confidence,” Mr. MacKay said. He vowed to bring about changes to key legislation that he says will allow certain businesses in Canada to thrive in the years ahead.

More than anything, however, Mr. MacKay is adamant about the fact that he wants to see the Conservative Party become more modern and inclusive so as to encourage more people than ever before to support their progressive platform in the next election. With that in mind, he has worked with his campaign team to establish a “comprehensive plan” for the environment, that he says will help lower emissions, not only here in Canada, but across the globe.

He wants to increase investment in liquefied Canadian natural gas, and export it to other countries to serve as a replacement source of energy for the almost 2,500 coal-fired power plants across the globe, which are producing massive amounts of carbon dioxide. He also wants to further invest in carbon sequestration – the process of, essentially, removing Carbon Dioxide from the atmosphere and, normally, burying and storing it underground.

“Young people and Canadians everywhere are concerned about climate change, and it is real, so we have to have a plan that addresses it,” MacKay said of his plan for the environment. “We have a very comprehensive plan that can work that brings the environment front and centre, but also helps us become major energy exporters to move us towards a greener economy.”

Briefly discussing the man behind the name and extensive platform, Mr. MacKay described himself as pro-choice, and a supporter of equal marriage. Should he be successful in his bid to lead the Conservative Party, Peter says he would fight to bring back the Office of Religious Freedom, nixed by the Liberals in 2016.

“In my heart, I believe in fundamental rights for Canadians. We have to continue to be the party that promotes human rights,” Mr. MacKay said. “John Diefenbaker produced the first Bill of Rights in this country, we don’t take a backseat to anyone when it comes to the protection of human rights.”

And as for the one quality that sets him apart from the rest of the leadership hopefuls?

“I think experience. And compassion. We need a steady hand right now at the helm. With the greatest respect, we need someone who is a serious leader. Someone that will get results. Results to me mean getting our economy moving, and getting people back to work,” Mr. MacKay concluded.

