First responders react to call on Bruce Trail

August 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

Dufferin County paramedics and firefighters responded to an urgent call on Sunday (Aug. 9) for an injured hiker on the Bruce Trail in Mulmur.

“On Sunday, approximately 1:30 p.m. we got a call for a person with a medical emergency on the Bruce Trail,” said Dufferin EMS Chief Tom Reid. “It was teamed with our local fire department, our crew responded, with cooperation of both the fire department and the paramedic service and we were able to extricate the patient, the patient was safely transported out of where they were, and then transported to hospital with non-life threatening conditions.”

Paramedic and firefighters entered in the area of Centre Rd., the Boyne Valley Loop entrance for the Bruce Trail.

The Mulmur-Melancthon Fire Department on social media noted the difficulty of extracting the hiker for the first responders due to the trail conditions, elevation and heat.

“They were on scene for about 40, 45 minute, it was about a 20 minute carry out,” said Chief Reid. “It was significantly off the road.”

Dufferin Paramedics receive calls for unexpected medical emergencies or injures on the hiking trails and path in Dufferin County about 12 times a year said Chief Reid.

Chief Reid gave a few reminders for those using the paths and trails to check for, before they go out.

“Make sure that you have proper footwear, that you’re dressed appropriately, have water, and make sure you have your cell phone with you. Make sure that you know where you are, so that if you have some kind of medical emergency or get injured on the trail that at least you know where you came in and approximately where you are on the trail so that we can find you efficiently.”

Readers Comments (0)