2020 Ontario Summer Games postponed until next year

August 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There will be some disappointed young athletes in Ontario this week, with the 2020 Ontario Summer Games being cancelled.

The games were scheduled to take place in London from July 30 to August 2.

London was going to play host to back-to-back games after hosting the event in 2018. The games are held every two years.

After much discussion and monitoring the current situation, organizers announced the 2020 games would not take place.

However, the games will take place in 2021, again in London.

The games would have hosted over 3,400 youth athletes, coaches, and officials.

There are 19 different sports that take place during the games.

“This was a difficult decision however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions around mass gatherings, it is one of that need to be made,” said Bill Merrylees, chair, London 2020 Ontario Summer Games. “We are in full support of this decision and look forward to welcoming these Games back to London in 2021.”

With so many people taking part in the games, the projected financial impact would over $5 million to the city.

“While we are disappointed that the Games have been postponed, we know that it’s the right decision as the health and safety of athletes, coaches, parents, volunteers, sponsors, and community is the top priority,” said Zanth Jarvis, director, Sport Tourism – Tourism London. “Although we’ll miss this even in 2020, we’re happy that it will still be hosted in London and look forward to its triumphant return in 2021.”

The Ontario Summer Games were first hosted by the City of Oshawa in 1973.

Since then, the Games have grown to host over 3,400 participants competing in 19 sports.

Over 700 volunteers also take part in the games.

The London Games will be the 26th event.

For many athletes the Ontario Summer Games is the highlight of their sporting career.

For others, the Games are a stepping stone towards the Pan Am Games or even the Olympics.

Readers Comments (0)