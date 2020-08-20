Garage sales springing back up again as community continues lockdown rebound

Written By PAULA BROWN

With the warm temperatures and the sun shining, a number of Dufferin County residents set up and held garage sales on Saturday (Aug. 15).

Jewelry, CDs, pots, dishes, and variety of other household items could be found at the multi-house yard sale on Biscayne Crescent in Orangeville. The yard sale is a traditional yearly affair for homeowner Rachel Tanjuaki-Horning, and this year neighbour Laurie Rooney-Leduc joined to help clear out before moving.

“We’ve been stuck at home and haven’t been able to see our neighbors, so we figured this is kind of a way to bring the community together,” said Rachel Tanjuaki-Horning, one of the homeowners. “I get to see my neighbors again and at the same time enjoy the day.”

After checking for a general consensus on the community’s opinion of the yard sale, and with encouragement, the home owners decided to go ahead with the yard sale. With sanitizing tables set up, both Rooney-Leduc and Tanjuaki-Horning say that spent time cleaning the items up for sale.

“It was interesting because it’s not something that you normally have to do,” said Rooney-Leduc. “It was just making sure everything was sanitized so that everything is safe for everybody.”

A multi-family garage sale was also organized by Jamie-Lee Higginson in Melancthon. The garage sale had items from antiques and furniture to clothes, toys and old Prim Pickins stock. By 11 a.m. Higginson says they had around 60 people visit.

“People like doing their yard sales, driving around and there hasn’t been as many lately so I think it’s fun and right now we are looking for something more normal,” said Higginson.

She added, “I did a lot of online advertising with Facebook groups so I could show people what was here first, so if there wasn’t something they’re interested in then we don’t have those extra people coming.”

Second Fiddle owner Diane Buckley also held a garage sale through her storage unit in Shelburne. The storage unit is now the location for her store following an increase in rent. Saturday’s sale was the third one that Buckley has held.

“It’s been great, there’s lots of people and it’s nice to see my old customers again,” said Buckley.

At her unit Buckley says she is selling both garage sale items as well as items from her store on Saturdays.

Garage sales have recently been allowed to happen in Sask. and PEI. There have been no bylaws from COVID-19 in Dufferin County prohibiting garage sales.

