Local group comes together to create coed slo-pitch league

August 20, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

A collection of Shelburne residents have formed a 26 player coed slo-pitch league, bringing baseball back for the remainder of the summer season in town.

“With COVID everyone was so cooped up, everyone wants to get outside and play, but we noticed our town didn’t have anything and it got us motivated to do it,” said Nicole Bolton, the organizer of the small league. “We like playing softball and it’s a good way to meet people in town but still be distanced.”

The coed league started last Friday (Aug. 14) at the Hyland Elementary ball diamonds, with a small turnout of 10 players. With a mix of new and seasoned ball players, a couple of the players spoke with the FreePress about the league and their involvement in it.

Derek Davies, one of the players, said he joined the league as a way to meet new people in town and also to have fun.

“It’s fantastic to finally get out in the sun and throw the ball around,” said Davies. “It’s going to be awesome.”

April Davis, another player in the league who has played for eight years, said she’s not from Shelburne and was also using the league as a way to meet new people as well.

“Most of us haven’t gone out there at all yet,” said Davis. “It’s exciting mostly just to get out of the house.”

The league, which happens every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., still has six remaining games before it wraps up on Sept. 25. Anyone looking to join can go the Shelburne coed softball Facebook page, there is a $15 fee.

