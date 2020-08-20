Shelburne Muskies expecting ‘soft start’ to new season in December

August 20, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With hockey clubs around the country still not sure what is going to happen when the traditional start to the season arrives, many organizations are taking a ‘wait and see’ approach.

Most clubs are taking directives from Hockey Canada, who are taking their directives from health authorities around the province and the country.

In some municipalities there is a possibility they won’t be putting in the ice this year at all. Other areas have already announced a delay in allowing ice time this season.

While some hockey organizations have already started practice and tryouts in some privately run arenas, there are a lot of restrictions for players.

Teams are limited to the amount of players and coaches on the ice at one time. Players are not allowed to use dressing rooms and are showing up for practice with their equipment on and ready to play.

They only have to put on their skates in a hallway.

For the Shelburne Senior A Muskies, it looks like there will be delay in the season start.

The Muskies are members of the Western Ontario Athletic Association Senior Hockey League.

League officials recently held a meeting to discuss the upcoming 2020 / 21 season.

They have announced that they will not have a regular start to the season which normally gets underway in October.

“The League is however hopeful that a soft target of December or early in the new year may be more realist at this point,” the Muskies said in a statement regarding the start of this season. “This will all be in compliance with public health regulations.”

The Club went on to say they expect it will take three to five weeks for all the Clubs in the League to get ready once any approval for play is announced.

The Muskies executive continues to monitor the situation and will pass on new information as it becomes available.

