Major development projects in various stages of completion

August 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

The Town of Shelburne, through 2020, has seen quite a few developments continue to advance in construction, from both residential and commercial, including the community’s three largest developments – the Hyland Village subdivision, Fieldgate subdivision, and Summerhill Plaza. Each of those projects contain plans to develop more than 200 lots, meaning either commercial or residential.

In a report for Town Council back in July, Shelburne Town Planner Steve Wever gave an update on the status of developments in the community. According to the report, Shelburne currently has 595 lots and units in registered and approved lot plans, with this a 2020 Development Charges (DC) Study is forecasting 960 new residential units to be developed in town between 2020 to 2029. The same report also says that there is 2.2 hectares approved for industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI), with 597,720 square feet forecasted for development space between 2020 and 2029.

So where do the three largest development in Shelburne sit in there planning?

Hyland Village is a subdivision with approved plans for 245 single and semi-detached, and townhouses. In July, of those 245, approximately 30 were scheduled to be occupied throughout July and August. Previous road construction on Main Street was part of the development.

“We anticipate that the subdivision will continue through to completion over the next year and a half to two and a half years, depending on how quickly (the developer) builds the remaining houses,” said Wever.

Plans to develop the Fielgate area, for both residential and commercial, have been in the works for several years. Wever tells the Free Press there are 250 lots on the site designated for single detached and townhouse dwellings, as well as two commercial blocks.

“They’ve submitted detailed engineering plans. The Town (has conducted) a review for the surfacing of the site, so putting in all the sewers, water main, storm sewers, the storm pond,” said Wever. “One of the big projects associated with that development is they have to build a new intersection on highway 89.”

Construction to date has included fill to raise the building site and the improvements for the intersection on Hwy. 89.

Summerhill Plaza is another residential development, with 250 units for single detached homes and townhouses. Three new commercial buildings are under construction.

“They’re building the three buildings there, there’s a drive-thru restaurant, which I understand to be a Tim Horton’s that’s under construction, and I think that’s nearing completion,” said Wever.

With the number of developments appearing, Wever said Shelburne is focused on balancing growth in both residential and commercial developments.

“There’s still a lot of interest in building more residential but it’s now reached that point where there’s an under supply of commercial land and opportunity for new commercial business and existing business who want to grow to do so. We’re seeing both,” said Wever.

Readers Comments (0)