Shelburne Council discusses cannabis retail store application

August 27, 2020

Written By PAULA BROWN

Shelburne Town Council discussed an application that has been submitted for a cannabis retail store to open up in the community, during their first meeting back from a summer break on Monday (Aug. 24).

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), an application has been submitted by Cannabis Stop Inc., with 171 Main Street serving as the proposed location for the shop.

During the council meeting, Mayor Wade Mills asked both the town planner and town clerk to offer general commentary on the process of opening the store, specifically whether or not it is permitted through the AGCO.

“We have received a number of inquiries since the retailing of cannabis was introduced by the Province,” said Steve Wever, Shelburne’s Town Planner.

Back in early 2019, when the initial retailing for cannabis was introduced to municipalities in Ontario, Shelburne was given the option of opting in or out for future cannabis retail sales. In January, shortly before the Province’s deadline of Jan. 22, Shelburne council voted a unanimous “yes” to potentially allow a cannabis retail operation to start up in the community.

“Under the zoning bylaw, the retail store definition is broad enough that is does capture the retailing of substances and basically the products that would be sold in a cannabis retail store; similar to the selling of tobacco and other products. (They are) all covered under that general definition,” said Wever.

Jennifer Willoughby, Town Clerk, spoke about the licensing that would also be required if the business was approved by AGCO.

“As with all businesses in town they are required to apply for a business license application, they would of course have to provide the town will all of their AGCO permissions,” said Willoughby. A layout of the store would also be required to be submitted.

Willoughby said there had not been any official applications for a license at the time of Monday’s meeting.

An application to file an objection to the store is available for matters of public interest, which include protecting public health and safety, protecting youth and restricting their access to cannabis, an preventing illicit activities in relation to cannabis. The application is not anonymous.

The deadline to file objections is Sept. 7.

