Upper Grand DSB changes back-to-school protocols for students

September 3, 2020

Written By PAULA BROWN

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) announced on Friday (Aug. 28) that they have implemented changes to their schedule for students returning to school – staggering the dates that students will start.

UGDSB said that the staggered re-entry into the school is to ensure the safety of students and provide additional time for staffing the schools. This additional time required is due to the school board’s extension period for student pre-registration. The extension of pre-registration pushed back staffing timelines and also impacted appropriate timetables and scheduling.

The now planned staggered entry will take place over a two-week period, with elementary and secondary students starting on different days based on an alphabetical model.

The new re-entry format will begin for elementary schools next Thursday (Sept. 10). For students enrolled in the elementary remote school the semester will begin on Sept. 14 or 15.

With secondary schools, the reorganization will take place on Sept. 8 and 9. Grade 9 students will have orientation sessions held on Sept. 10 and 11. Students in all grades will begin school instruction on Monday Sept. 14, including those enrolled in the secondary remote school.

All students that are in UGDSB self-contained developmental programs will still start school full-time on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Back in early August, UGDSB released a report highlighting their plan for reopening the schools and the models for both elementary and secondary school. The original plan was to bring back students for a normal full-time week, on Sept. 8. A pre-registration was given to parents with a deadline of Aug. 14.

On Aug. 19 the UGDSB announced that masks would be made mandatory for all student, in all grades with the exception of medical exemptions. A new deadline for pre-registration for students was set for Aug. 23.

The school board is also encouraging families to review the new schedules for their child with the now implemented changes. To find more information on the return to school go to www.ugdsb.ca/fall2020entry.

