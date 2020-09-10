Shelburne Library News

September 10, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Starting next week, we will be featuring a Community Reader for our Monday night Story Time! These Community readers are great friends of our library and have chosen some excellent stories to read to you. Check at 7:00 pm on our YouTube channel, Facebook,and Instagram pages to see who is reading this week!!

To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests.

Our objective is to provide you with the service YOU need during these times.

Curbside Pickup- Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and let us assist YOU through the process.

Make sure you receive our eNewsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Teen Scene:

We’ve started the next series of exciting virtual Teen activities with the gorgeous DIY water colour prints! Go over to our YouTube channel and check it out! You can register for the upcoming activities in which you’re interested by going here https://forms.gle/BmZE8rsYXeNaZS1q8, and we will contact you to pick up your supplies.

If you’re looking for another reading challenge, download the Beanstack app or go online to shelburnelibrary.beanstack.org to start the Teen Fall Reading Challenge—you get to pick the books you want to read to correlate to our badges!

Every Teen who completes the Fall Reading Challenge will be entered into a draw for a $25 gift card!

Children’s Programs:

‘Tween the Pages: We are looking for new members for our ‘Tween the Pages Book Club. If you’re child is between the ages of 7-12 and is interested in joining a virtual, read-aloud book club please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca, or fill out our ‘Tween the Pages book club survey on Facebook.

LEGO Club: We miss hanging out with our LEGO Club members so much. But since we aren’t able to have LEGO as a group yet, we are posting build challenges every Wednesday. Did you build something really awesome? Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Each Thursday evening the Shelburne Public Library has a fun addition to your bedtime routine – our livestream Sleepy Story Time! Join us at 7:00 pm and listen to four new stories every week.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am –

Each Friday a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of take-Home Story Time crafts! Each week we sing songs, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags. For the month of September, we will be reading about school and making friends.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

