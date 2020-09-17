Popular Headwaters physicians receive prestigious award

September 17, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A pair of local physicians from Headwaters Health Care Centre have been named as recipients of the 2020 Council: Community Family Practice Awards.

Dr. Stephen Milone and Dr. Stephanie Milone are honoured to be the recipients of one of the four annual College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s Awards.

Both Dr. Milones have haven been with Headwaters since 2006, practising in the emergency medicine, family medicine and anesthesia Departments. They provide mentorship to students, other physicians and local high school students who are looking to head down the medical career path.

“I have had the privilege of working with the Milones since they arrived at our hospital 14 years ago. This award does not come as a surprise; you couldn’t meet two more dedicated, passionate educators and leaders,” said Headwaters hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Cino.

Both Dr. Stephen and Dr. Stephanie Milone have been residents of the Dufferin-Caledon area for 14 years, and have contributed to their community not only at the hospital but through volunteer work and community services.

Choice Youth Shelter, Family Transition Place, the Out of the Cold Shelter Program and Soup Sisters Charity have all been graced with the medical assistance and volunteer work from the duo. They both even offered their services internationally, at a missionary hospital in Herbertpur, India.

A collection of local doctors took the time to congratulate the Milones on this prestigious award.

“The wonderful irony of the Milones, if they are chosen for this award, they will not just place it on the wall, but they will use this opportunity to encourage others to reach out into their own communities to do the same,” said Dr. Anna Davenport.

Dr. Sharon Reece also remarked, “Rural communities need advocates and leaders like the Milones who not only pursue clinical excellence for themselves, but also share their passion with the next generation of physicians.”

On top of the 2020 Council: Community Family Practice Award, they both have been previously honoured with other prestigious awards such as the Ontario Community Family Medicine Teachers of the Year Award in 2010, the Ontario Family Physicians of the Year Award in 2014 and the Headwaters Dr. David Scott Award in 2017.

“Our hospital is lucky to have physicians like them,” said Dr. Cino.

