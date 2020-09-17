Shelburne Police charge local teen following robbery at gunpoint

September 17, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A Shelburne man is facing multiple charges after an electronics exchange turned into a robbery at gunpoint last week.

Shelburne Police Service (SPS) responded to a 9-1-1 call shortly after 1 p.m. last Wednesday (Sept. 9) of a man robbed at gunpoint in the industrial areas of Main Street and County Road 124.

The victim of the robbery provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle. SPS say that they located the suspect vehicle within three minutes of being dispatched to the call. The suspect was arrested and a black handgun was seized.

“The handgun ended up being an airsoft gun. It was black in colour and looks like a real gun, even up close,” said SPS Sgt. Paul Neumann. “Not only did the victim believe it to be a real firearm, police also believed it to be real at the first moment it was seized from the suspect’s car.”

An investigation of the incident revealed that the victim was selling some electronics and had pre-arranged to meet the suspect.

SPS recovered the stolen items and say that nobody was injured during the incident.

Lucas Bragdon Ulch, 19, of Shelburne was charged with robbery using a firearm, use imitation firearm to commit an offence, weapons dangerous, carry concealed weapon and possession of stolen property.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com

Readers Comments (0)