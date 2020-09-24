Could COVID-19 be a sign?

It wasn’t the dreadful roar of wars nor the terrifying rumblings of earthquakes, volcanoes, hurricanes, fires, floods; it was a quiet voiceless monster not even the size of a knat’s knee that brought the world to its knees.

It didn’t care who had the “greatest” hair and make-up, biggest house, most money, best job and prestige, perfect this or perfect that. It spread its wings across the globe, made itself known and tormentedly sent some ‘home’ with no care for race, religion, colour or culture, although powerful people may have caused it to sting the oppressed deeper. It left its mark. It sent a message.

A tiny virus showed the world the value of the “lowly” domestics, cleaners, house keepers, clerks, PSW’s, the homeless, the invisibles and those who had occupied no special place in the people’ hearts in a world of “star”gazers, finding only emptiness of illusion with its farcical fakeness from top of head to tip of toes and in between.

It did what politicians had no courage to ever do and what capitalists will never do – demonstrated that people could live very well without all those trivial goods and services they thought they so badly “needed”.

Is anyone still listening?

Do people now understand they can and must live with less opulence, more self-reliance, more self control and reflection, smaller and healthier lives, more protecting and saving resources and the environment, less costly and destructive indulgences, and more time for people? Or will it speedily be back to old habits until the next warning which is likely to be worse as people refuse to reduce ostentations?

Could it be an ominous sign that the first places re-opened were hair and nail salons, bars and restaurants, and strip clubs, while “free” libraries, parks, and resource centres trailed four laps behind?

Gloria Ramnath

Shelburne resident

