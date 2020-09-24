Headwaters hospital receives further provincial funding top-up

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The provincial government is stepping up to plug a funding gap in hospitals across Ontario in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investing approximately $175 million into upgrades and necessary repairs at 129 hospitals across the province.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones recently met with officials from Headwaters Health Care Centre to share the news with hospital staff. Our local hospital will receive just over $1.1 million in additional funding, which will be used to upgrade patient restrooms, complete necessary roof repairs and develop an updates fire safety plan.

“The health and safety of patients and families is a priority for our government,” said MPP Jones. “That is why we are making the necessary investments in our hospitals. We need to ensure we have a facility ready to continue providing excellent quality care to patients.”

The investment was developed to help hospitals across the Province pay for upgrades or repairs they may have that will enable them to continue to care for their communities. With the pandemic still ongoing, the healthcare system has become a vital and essential key to keeping communities safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Traditionally, the provincial government has paid only for the operational costs of hospitals across Ontario, with any upgrades, renovations or new purchases to be paid for by the facility. That’s where organizations such as Headwaters Health Care Foundation come in. These fundraising arms of hospitals will organize and host events designed to raise money to help pay for important projects on an annual basis. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing these organizations to cancel the majority of their events in 2020, the Ontario government is stepping up to fill the gap.

Projects such as roof and window repairs, upgrades to security systems, purchase of new backup generators and fire alarm systems wouldn’t have been covered by provincial funds last year, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced Ontario’s health care system to pivot, at least for the timebeing.

“Maintaining hospital infrastructure is another example of how our government is ensuring that Ontarians have access to health care services they can depend on, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Minister of Health, Christine Elliot. “Our ongoing investments to support essential projects, like repairing roofs and windows and adding more isolation spaces can make a big difference to a patient’s experience.

She added, “It’s part of our plan to build the capacity we need to end hallway healthcare in Ontario.”

The team at HHCC are thrilled to receive the additional funding, which will enable them to make improvements to the hospital for their patients.

“This investment will help us make the necessary improvements, so patients and families can continue to have access to reliable, quality care they expect and deserve,” added Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of HHCC. “Our staff also benefit from continuous improvements to our aging infrastructure.”

Additionally, Ontario is investing another $7.4 million to assist urgent and emergency infrastructure renewal needs for community health service providers.

