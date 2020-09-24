Ice Cats release Return to Play plan

September 24, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Girl’s hockey in the region is planning a return for the 2020 / 21 season, however there will be some changes to the upcoming season to stay in line with provincial health protocols.

All COVID-19 protocols for safety will be enforced and followed to ensure the best possible safe return for athletes.

Teams and leagues in Ontario will be following guidelines established by both Hockey Canada and local health authorities during training and games.

The Ice Cats have started on the ice as of September 8, with teams taking part in skating and drills. They are limited to one session per week.

The plan is to start playing games on October 15.

That will included three-on-three hockey between local teams as well as some other teams in the Simcoe region.

Included in league play will be teams from Orillia, Collingwood, Caledon, and Orangeville.

Initially, rules stipulate that a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the arena. That means a limited number of spectators would be allowed to watch play.

For players, health screening both on site and prior to games will be in effect.

Players will be required to wear masks in public area prior to games, and also must practice social distancing of while in all areas of the arena including change rooms and benches.

The league is encouraging all players to dress for the game as much as possible before arriving to minimize the time players will spend in the dressing room.

The Ice Cats are hoping to fill teams in U9 house league, U11 competitive, U13 competitive, U15 competitive, and U18 competitive divisions.

The Ice Cats play their home games at both the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre and the Nottawasaga Resort arenas.

Readers Comments (0)