Family behind Haunt in the Park wants to bring Halloween spirit to Shelburne, despite COVID-19 restrictions

October 1, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

While many large major events not running in town due to COVID-19 protocols, the family that runs the annual Haunt in the Park in Shelburne are looking for a way to continue the Halloween spirit this year. 

Jeremey Little, one of the family members that started the event and organizes it each year, went to Shelburne Town council on Monday (Sept. 28) to ask permission to adapt the event with COVID-19 protocols.

Although not able to hold the event at Fiddle Park, the family says that they are looking to have a float, pulled by a truck, drive through town. The float would be a way for them to go around and gather donations for the food bank, which they do each year at the Haunt in the Park event. 

Council asked that they return with a presentation of the plan including further details, before making a decision. It’s expected that an official presentation will be made on Oct. 5, or Oct. 19. 



         

