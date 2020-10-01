ATV riding ‘definitely’ a growing sport in Shelburne region

October 1, 2020

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With ATVing (All Terrain Vehicles) becoming more popular across the province, there is an increasing demand for places to ride and riding organizations are working on expanding the current trails in the province.

ATVs have been around for a few decades now. They started out as utility vehicles for hunters and farmers but people soon realized you could drive them just for fun.

There are a variety of manufactures who produce several types of vehicles from single seaters and tandem ATVs to side by side vehicles.

There are ATV clubs in pretty much every region across the province.

The Ontario Federation of ATV Clubs is recognized as a responsible, safe, and sustainable trail stewards.

They work with the provincial government, municipalities, and private land owners and partners to keep the trails open.

Some ATV riders just go out for day trips while other hard core riders turn it into a real adventure and spend hundreds of miles on the trails.

There are quite a few regulations that go along with riding an ATV to ensure the safety of riders and the continuation of the sport.

For on-road riders, you must be at least 16 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license. For off-road, riders must be a minimum of 12 years old. Helmets must be worn.

When on the trails, there is an expectation of riders to behave properly when enjoying their sport.

There are several safety course available you can take to learn how to ride safely in all types of terrain.

Many trails use former railway line trails. In the north end of the province some clubs use old logging roads as part of their network.

There are hundreds of miles of trails. In Dufferin County you can start out in Orangeville and make your way all the way up to Owen Sound following an old railway trail almost the entire way.

You can also head east of the main trail to connect with trails north of Barrie.

There are a lot of fun spots along the way, and a proper ATV map will list stopping areas for fuel, accommodations, and other things you might need along the way.

ATVing is a growing sport with more riders joining clubs every year.

Similar to snowmobiling, ATV riding requires a permit to go on the trails which helps fund trail maintenance.

