Shelburne Public Library News

October 8, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Our Community Reader this week is a surprise! Check and see who it is at 7:00 pm on Monday on our YouTube channel, Facebook, or Instagram pages. You will really love this bedtime story for your children.

Teen Scene

Did you know we have weekly virtual activities for Teens ages 13-18!? Register for the upcoming activities in which you’re interested by going here https://forms.gle/eYUMjePDoims39dLA , and we will contact you to pick up your supplies. Our upcoming events include: DIY Soda Slime- October 13th, Skull Luminaries- October 20th, Halloween Cookie House- (Limited quantities) October 28th

Our Teen Fall Reading Challenge is already half over! Running until October 31st, Teens are able to select titles they like so long as the correlate with the general theme of the badges! Just write a short review to earn the badge!

Every Teen who completes the Fall Reading Challenge will be entered into a draw for a $25 gift card!

Children’s Programs

Wondering what the Children’s Department has been up to? We have converted all of our in-person programming into Virtual Programming!

Scientists in Situ: Scientists in Situ is your child’s chance to be a scientist in their own home. Take home a kit with all of the supplies you need to interact in this program Live online. Follow along, ask questions, and make discoveries with our Head Scientist in real-time! Once you try one program you’ll want to sign up for them all.

LEGO Club: We miss hanging out with our LEGO Club members and spending that time creatively building together. We are posting build challenges every Wednesday.

Did you get time to build something really awesome? Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Each Thursday evening the Shelburne Public Library has a fun addition to your bedtime routine – our livestream Sleepy Story Time! Join us at 7:00 pm and listen to four new stories every week.

Story Time: Each Friday at 10:00am a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of Take-Home Story Time crafts! Each week we sings songs, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags. Keep an eye out, pre-registration for November will be available soon.

New Books

Fiction

Here and now by Santa Montefiore

Star Wars Thrawn: Ascendancy chaos rising by Timothy Zahn

You can’t catch me by Catherine McKenzie

Songs for the end of the world by Saleema Nawaz

Interference by Brad Parks

A question of betrayal by Anne Perry

Divergence by C.J. Cherryh

Three perfect liars by Heidi Perks

The evening and the morning by Ken Follett

Shadows in death by J.D. Robb

Before she was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney

Non fiction:

Twilight of the gods by Ian W. Toll

The beautiful bailout by Shaun Loney

The home edit life by Clea Shearer

UFOs by Leslie Kean

Perfect pruning by Simon Akeroyd

