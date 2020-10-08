General News

Council allocates community grant funds

October 8, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne Town Council has approved the amount of funds that will be given out for the 2021 community grants.

During their council meeting on Monday (Oct. 4) council approved all eleven of the local groups that applied for the 2021 community grants. Councillors through the approval of the grants provided a total of $21,600 in cash as well as $15,200 in-kind, which is a donation of service. 

Groups that received a grant include the Dufferin County Canadian Black Association, Little Family’s Haunt in the Park, Shelbrrr Fest, Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank, Children’s Foundation of Guelph & Wellington Food & Friends Program, the Heritage Music Festival, G.E.T Outreachworks, Pickin’ in the Park, Shelburne & District Agricultural Society,the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society, and Shelburne Community Welcome. 

Council in last year’s budget had a total of $22,000 for the community grants. 

“If we consider all of the applications that have been made and if we were to fund all of those applications at their full requested amount we are still under that budgeted amount for 2020, without having to increase it,” said Mayor Wade Mills. 

Mills went on to suggest an increase in the total amount for the community grant funds to $25,000, which Town Treasurer Carey Holmes approved. 



         

