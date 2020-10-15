Impaired driver blows over triple the legal limit

At approximately 7:30pm yesterday evening (Thanksgiving – Monday October 12th 2020), a citizen notified police of a vehicle approaching the Town of Shelburne that was unable to maintain its lane.

A Shelburne Police officer located the vehicle as it approached Hwy 89 and County Road 124. The vehicle was driving dangerously and swerving into opposing lanes of traffic. The officer was able to get the vehicle stopped. An investigation was initiated and a roadside breath test was conducted, which the driver failed. The driver was arrested for Operation While Impaired – 80 or Over Blood Alcohol Concentration. Further, the investigating officer located an open alcohol container and marijuana within reach of the driver.

The driver was brought to the Shelburne Police Station where he provided further breath samples, which indicated that he had more than triple the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, 25 year old Sanjay Saith of Richmond HILL was charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 Plus, Operation While Impaired; Dangerous Operation; Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available; Drive Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available; Possession of Illicit Cannabis

The accused`s driver`s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 7 days. He was released on an Undertaking with a court date in early November to answer to the allegations.

