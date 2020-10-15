Shelburne Town Pharmacy to host SickKids fundraiser

October 15, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

While Ontario continues into its second wave of COVID-19 and the need for hospital funding becomes increasing clear, a local Shelburne pharmacist is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for The Hospital for Sick Children (Sick Kids).

“SickKids is a world-renowned hospital, we are extremely lucky that we have one here and rather than starting anything else, or new this is already been set up and we just wanted to support that,” said Sanjay Lekhi, Shelburne Town Pharmacy owner. “If we can support SickKids to get them whatever they need, equipment or resources or new infrastructure, we like to participate and raise funds for that.”

Local pharmacist and owner of Shelburne Town Pharmacy, Sanjay Lekhi for the last six years has been raising donations for Sick Kids through a community-based fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser is the seventh annual one that Lekhi has held in the community. As a pharmacy Lekhi said that Shelburne Town Pharmacy is in one of the best positions to raise funds allowing them to “raise money to support the highest priority needs” at the hospital.

In the six previous years of the fundraiser, donations from money to clothing to gift baskets have been collected through a BBQ. With restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the fundraiser has been adapted to drop boxes that have been put in seven locations in Shelburne as well as online. The fundraising goal has been set at $1,000.

“We don’t want to set our limits too high. We wanted to do something that is reachable because of COVID-19,” said Lehki.

With the financial implications that have come with COVID-19, Lekhi is encouraging people to spread the word about the fundraiser, even if they are unable to donate themselves.

“We don’t want people to feel bad that they didn’t get to or couldn’t donate, we didn’t want to put pressure on people,” said Lekhi.

The fundraiser for Sick Kids started on Sept. 28 and will run for the next two month with the final day to donate on November 28. Donations can be made on the Shelburne Town Pharmacy donation page at www.sickkidsfoundation.com.

Readers Comments (0)